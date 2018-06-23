Finding Pte. Thomas Godchere: An Anishinaabe family's journey to honour a fallen soldier

During the First World War, many Indigenous men from communities across Canada were quick to leave their reserves and join the battles in Europe.

Despite fighting for Canada, many of these soldiers returned home to unequal treatment, including being denied benefits.

Many others never made it home at all, and often, their families were not able to travel overseas to see where their loved ones were laid to rest.

Givenchy Road Cemetery 0:13 Pte. Thomas Godchere was an Anishninaabe soldier who fought and died at Vimy Ridge — one of the iconic battles of the First World War, and the one often said to have defined Canada as a nation — where he is buried today.

He was from Long Lake 58 First Nation, just outside Longlac in northwestern Ontario. He served as a scout, patrolling near enemy lines and was killed in battle on April 9, 1917.

Pte. Godchere is now buried in the Givenchy Road Cemetery in the town of Neuville-St. Vaast, one of the 108 Canadians who died at Vimy buried there, according to Veterans Affairs Canada.

Generations after he fell in battle, one of his descendants made the long journey to the site to deliver a special gift — an eagle feather, symbolizing strength, respect and courage.

