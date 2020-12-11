Find out why this Vermilion Bay bakery puts cayenne pepper in their date squares
"Our tagline is 'homemade from scratch deliciousness,'" says co-owner Eleanor Heidebrecht.
Comfort Table Bakery is located on Highway 17
Located in a former gift shop, the Comfort Table Bakery is located on Highway 17 in Vermilion Bay. It was suggested to me by Up North listener Lydia Calhooligan.
"Our tagline is 'homemade from scratch deliciousness,'" says Eleanor Heidebrecht, who owns the business with her husband, Pat.
Tap on the player to hear my conversation with Eleanor, which includes the reason why she puts cayenne pepper in her popular date squares.
"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
