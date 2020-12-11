Find out why this Vermilion Bay bakery puts cayenne pepper in their date squares

Located in a former gift shop, the Comfort Table Bakery is located on Highway 17 in Vermilion Bay. It was suggested to me by Up North listener Lydia Calhooligan.

(Supplied by Jennifer Berle)

"Our tagline is 'homemade from scratch deliciousness,'" says Eleanor Heidebrecht, who owns the business with her husband, Pat.

Tap on the player to hear my conversation with Eleanor, which includes the reason why she puts cayenne pepper in her popular date squares.

Up North 6:33 Northern Nosh: Comfort Table Bakery Jonathan spoke with Eleanor Heidebrecht, co-owner of the Comfort Table Bakery in Vermilion Bay. 6:33

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.