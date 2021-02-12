Find out how this northwestern elk farm's products end up as far away as Hong Kong
Rainy River Elk Company has been around since 1995
Back in 1995, Bill Darby and Deb Cornell decided to transform their cash crop operation west of Fort Frances into one dedicated to a very different product: elk.
Twenty-one years later, the couple's Rainy River Elk Company is home to a herd of approximately 130 animals, with their products distributed across the northwest — and as far away as Hong Kong.
I reached Bill and Deb recently to learn how it all began.
Tap the player to hear more.
Click here for more information about the Rainy River Elk Company.
