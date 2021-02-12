Find out how this northwestern elk farm's products end up as far away as Hong Kong

Back in 1995, Bill Darby and Deb Cornell decided to transform their cash crop operation west of Fort Frances into one dedicated to a very different product: elk.

Deb Cornell and Bill Darby own the farm. (Supplied by Amanda Caron)

Twenty-one years later, the couple's Rainy River Elk Company is home to a herd of approximately 130 animals, with their products distributed across the northwest — and as far away as Hong Kong.

I reached Bill and Deb recently to learn how it all began.

Up North 7:59 Northern Nosh: Rainy River Elk Company Jonathan spoke with Bill Darby and Deb Cornell, owners of the Rainy River Elk Company, an elk farm about 16 kilometres west of Fort Frances that started in 1995. 7:59

Click here for more information about the Rainy River Elk Company.

Young female elk. (Supplied by Bill Darby)

