Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Find out how this northwestern elk farm's products end up as far away as Hong Kong

The Rainy River Elk Company is located about 16 kilometres west of Fort Francis.

Rainy River Elk Company has been around since 1995

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Two elk bulls on the farm. (Supplied by Bill Darby)

Back in 1995, Bill Darby and Deb Cornell decided to transform their cash crop operation west of Fort Frances into one dedicated to a very different product: elk.

Deb Cornell and Bill Darby own the farm. (Supplied by Amanda Caron)

Twenty-one years later, the couple's Rainy River Elk Company is home to a herd of approximately 130 animals, with their products distributed across the northwest — and as far away as Hong Kong.

I reached Bill and Deb recently to learn how it all began.

Up North7:59Northern Nosh: Rainy River Elk Company
Jonathan spoke with Bill Darby and Deb Cornell, owners of the Rainy River Elk Company, an elk farm about 16 kilometres west of Fort Frances that started in 1995. 7:59

Click here for more information about the Rainy River Elk Company.

Young female elk. (Supplied by Bill Darby)

