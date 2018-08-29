Fireworks planned for final Live on the Waterfront tonight

As summer comes to an end, the city's Live on the Waterfront concerts are also coming to a close with the last performance on Wednesday evening featuring DJ Shub, Iskwe and Siedd.

Wednesday's performance will be the last chance this year for music lovers in the Lakehead to enjoy a free Live on the Waterfront concert.

Aspiring musicians in Thunder Bay will also have a chance to take part in a series of workshops that will start on Thursday afternoon.

Designed for those interested in a career in music, this is the first time the city is hosting Live on the Waterfront Music Workshops.

Wednesday's performance will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. with a fireworks display to celebrate the end of this year's concerts.