July Talk film screening postponed due to weather, logistics

A screening of July Talk's concert film Live at the Drive-In in Thunder Bay has been postponed.

The film was initially scheduled to screen at Interstellar Outdoor Cinema on Saturday, Sept. 12.

However, the screening has been rescheduled for Sept. 25.

In an announcement, Interstellar said the change is due to rain in this weekend's forecast, as well as logistics.

The screening is in support of Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School.