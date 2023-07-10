Alvin Fiddler to be acclaimed as next Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief

Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) has announced its next grand chief, and the name is a familiar one.

Alvin Fiddler will be acclaimed as grand chief of NAN at the organization's annual Keewaywin Conference, which will take place next month in Thunder Bay.

Fiddler, who's from Muskrat Dam First Nation, has previously served as NAN grand chief, having been elected to the position in 2015 after several terms as a deputy grand chief.

In a statement released on Saturday, NAN said it had only received one nomination for the position of grand chief that met all the requirements under the organization's election procedures.

Fiddler replaces Derek Fox, who was elected NAN grand chief in 2021. Fox was later suspended, and then removed, over allegations he breached NAN's code of conduct.

The removal vote was held during an in-camera meeting, and no further details about the allegations have been released.

NAN's 2023 Keewaywin Conference is scheduled to run from Aug. 15-17.