7 impaired drivers arrested in Thunder Bay during first week of Festive RIDE checks

City police in Thunder Bay, Ont., charged seven people with impaired driving during the first week of the service's annual Festive RIDE program.

Police everywhere use the RIDE check program to stop impaired driving through the holiday season, with the force in Thunder Bay beginning the 2019 campaign on Nov. 26.

The first arrest in this year's Festive RIDE program came on Nov. 27, when police saw a vehicle fish-tailing on Junot Ave. South — in a community safety zone — just after 2 a.m., police stated in a written release Monday.

After a field sobriety test, the 29-year-old female driver was taken to police headquarters and evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who determined she was under the influence of drugs. She was then charged with impaired driving.

Police wrote that another arrest came just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 28, when police spotted a vehicle driving very quickly on Arundel Street. The 27-year-old male driver was also evaluated by a drug recognition expert, who determined he was under the influence of drugs. and was subsequently charged with impaired driving.

A 53-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving shortly after 3 a.m. Nov. 28, after a vehicle travelling on Northern Avenue struck a parked vehicle.

As well, officers conducting a RIDE check in the north core charged three drivers within a half-hour span, beginning just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 1. A 28-year-old man, 19-year-old man, and 67-year-old woman were all charged with impaired driving, police said, adding that two hours later, an officer found a 36-year-old man passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot of a north core supermarket. He was also charged with impaired driving.

Each of those charged with impaired driving had their licences suspended for 90 days, and vehicles impounded for seven days, police said.

Police statistics show that during the 2018 Festive RIDE period, police charged 12 drivers with impaired driving (10 were due to alcohol, and two drugs), and issued six three-day suspensions.