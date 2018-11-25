Don't drive when drinking or using drugs this holiday, say Thunder Bay police

Police officers in northwestern Ontario are asking motorists to plan ahead and avoid driving when drinking or using drugs this holiday season.

The Thunder Bay Police Service along with the Anishinabek Police Service, CP Police, CN Police, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, and the Ontario Provincial Police joined forces on Thursday to kick off the start of the Festive RIDE season.

"Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading causes of death in motor vehicle collisions," Thunder Bay police traffic Sgt. Gord Snyder stated in a written statement. "Every one of these collisions is completely preventable."

"Simply put, if you plan on drinking or using drugs then do not drive."

RIDE is an acronym for Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere and is a national campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents and increasing awareness about the dangers of driving impaired.