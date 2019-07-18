Organizers with the Festival of India are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year with about 9000 people expected to attend the weekend festivities at the waterfront in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21.

"We began this festival ... in a small community place called Bora Laskin auditorium in Lakehead University, and we had about 100 people attending the festival," Festival of India and Festival of Colours organizer Prashant Jani said.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Jani said they've decided to host the Festival of India and the Festival of Colours in one weekend in order to make it a "bigger celebration."

He said as part of their decade-long run, the organizers decided to bring in as many dancers and artists as they can for the event.

"We have some special performers and artists coming all the way from Florida and from California as well as a group coming from Toronto and Calgary, " Jani explained. "We have about 22 artists - the maximum number of artists we have ever invited is this year."

A special snake charming dancer is also expected to perform this weekend, he said, which is the "highlight of the entire festival."

The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with some yoga as well as a chariot performer.

Food and entrance is free on Saturday, July 20 for the Festival of India celebration at the waterfront. (Christina Jung / CBC)

"People pull the chariot with the ropes and when they pull the chariot, it represents that they are pulling the love and brother ... so the message of unity and love," Jani said.

He added that many post secondary students from India feel more at home in Thunder Bay, thanks to the weekend festival.

The Festival of India and the Festival of Colours has also expanded to other parts of the region including Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Terrace Bay and now Fort Frances.

The Festival of India event is a free event for everyone, while a $6 entrance fee is required for the Festival of Colours.