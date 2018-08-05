Live entertainment, fireworks, and authentic Italian food are once again on offer as the annual Festa Italiana returns to Thunder Bay.

The two-day event runs August 5 and 6 at the Italian Cultural Centre on Algoma Street.

It will be the 28th edition of the festival, and tens of thousands of people are expected to visit.

This year's live entertainment will include a number of performers from Thunder Bay and Toronto, including Alpini Choir, John Scaffeo and Friends, Catherine Iorianni, Le Stelle Alpine Dancers, Ti Amo, Paul London, and Cassidy Romeo and Nicole Parisiean.

Also on site will be a beer garden, a children's area, and cultural and art exhibits.

Both nights will close with a fireworks display, and the event wraps up Monday night with a draw for a trip for two to Italy.

Festa Italiana runs from noon to 11 p.m. on August 5 and 6 at the Italian Cultural Centre at 132 Algoma St. S.

Admission is free.