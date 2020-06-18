Thunder Bay police seized more than a pound of fentanyl on Wednesday afternoon as they searched a home on the city's south side.

Police said an investigation into drug trafficking in the city led to police executing a search warrant at a Brodie Street South residence at about 4:30 p.m.

Inside the home, two male suspects were located and arrested. A woman from Thunder Bay was also arrested as she was returning to the home, police said.

During a search of the home, police found about 1.2 pounds of fentanyl, $15,000 in cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The estimated street value of the drugs is about $275,000, police said.

A 22-year-old Toronto man, 31-year-old -Thunder Bay woman, and 35-year-old Thunder Bay man are all facing drug-related charges.

All appeared in court Thursday, and were remanded into custody.