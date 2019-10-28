Thunder Bay man found with fentanyl, cocaine after driving through stop sign

A 62-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after police seized a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine on Thursday.

Police said the arrest came at about 4:15 a.m., after an officer saw a vehicle drive through a stop sign at the corner of McLeod and Christie Streets.

The officer stopped the vehicle, and noticed signs of impairment while speaking with the driver.

The officer asked the driver to participate in a roadside sobriety test, but the driver refused, re-entered his vehicle, and attempted to flee.

The officer stopped the man from fleeing, and placed him under arrest.

The accused was found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and items related to drug trafficking, as well as Canadian cash and two non-firearm prohibited weapons.

The accused is facing a number of charges. He appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.