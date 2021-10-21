See an art collection come to life at the library in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Artists spent the week creating artwork for the Indigenous knowledge centre at the Brodie Street Library
For an entire week, a group of Indigenous artists came together to connect, heal and create at the Brodie Street library in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Led by Kathryn Walter of The Felt Studio in Toronto and Jean Marshall, an Indigenous artist based in Thunder Bay, Ont., and funded by the Ontario Arts Council, the group has been creating two main art installations, both made of felt.
While all of the artists regularly stitch for their individual work, for many it was their first time working with felt.
The group started the week by working on individual "sampler" pieces.
Many of the felt pieces were already cut for the participants, so they could work on the stitching.
The samplers, once finished, will be hung at the Waverley Library in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Once the samplers were finished, the group began working on the larger art installation, a six foot circle, which will be installed in the Indigenous knowledge centre at the Brodie Street Library.
The floral elements were carefully laid out, and then re-arranged as the team of artists worked to put the installation together.
When the elements were perfectly spaced, the artists took turns getting up to make sure they were happy with the placement.
Then, the flowers and leaves were pinned down to the base, and the artists began stitching them down.
Robyn Medicine, the community hub librarian and Indigenous relationships supervisor, says she hopes the artwork will be installed in the next week.
Take a trip into the creative process by listening to this segment on Up North: