See an art collection come to life at the library in Thunder Bay, Ont.

For an entire week, a group of Indigenous artists came together to connect, heal and create at the Brodie Street library in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Led by Kathryn Walter of The Felt Studio in Toronto and Jean Marshall, an Indigenous artist based in Thunder Bay, Ont., and funded by the Ontario Arts Council, the group has been creating two main art installations, both made of felt.

While all of the artists regularly stitch for their individual work, for many it was their first time working with felt.

Sitting in a circle, Indigenous artists spent the week cutting and sewing together felt art installations to be hung at libraries in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Logan Turner/CBC)

The group started the week by working on individual "sampler" pieces.

Many of the Indigenous artists involved in the collaborative project had never worked with felt, but by the end of the week, they all felt comfortable creating with the new material. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Many of the felt pieces were already cut for the participants, so they could work on the stitching.

Mary Magiskan is an Anishinaabe kwe artist from Thunder Bay, Ont. She says she's used to doing beadwork and quilting, so working on a large felt piece has been really cool. (Logan Turner/CBC)

The samplers, once finished, will be hung at the Waverley Library in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Participants spent the first part of the week creating individual felt pieces (pictured), before collaborating to create a large installation that will be hung on the walls of the Brodie Street library. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Once the samplers were finished, the group began working on the larger art installation, a six foot circle, which will be installed in the Indigenous knowledge centre at the Brodie Street Library.

Working on the placing the different floral pieces of the art installation, a few artists measure to find the centre of the circle. (Logan Turner/CBC)

The floral elements were carefully laid out, and then re-arranged as the team of artists worked to put the installation together.

Before anything was sewn down for the art installation, it had to be carefully spaced and placed. (Logan Turner/CBC)

When the elements were perfectly spaced, the artists took turns getting up to make sure they were happy with the placement.

A few of the artists take one final look at the layout of the art installation before they begin sewing it down to the base. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Then, the flowers and leaves were pinned down to the base, and the artists began stitching them down.

Bess Legarde of Fort William First Nation begins sewing a flower onto the art installation. Legarde made the week-long workshop a family affair when she brought her kids into the library earlier in the week. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Robyn Medicine, the community hub librarian and Indigenous relationships supervisor, says she hopes the artwork will be installed in the next week.

