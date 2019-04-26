Former NHL goaltender coaching Telus Cup contenders

Long-time fans of the National Hockey League might notice a familiar face behind the bench at some of the Telus Cup games this week in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Felix Potvin is the coach behind Les Cantonniers de Magog, the Quebec team that currently leads the standings heading into the semi-finals of the national midget hockey championships.

Coaching midget hockey hadn't been in Potvin's plans when he retired to Magog at the end of his NHL career, he said. But an opportunity opened up to be a goalie coach for the team, and he enjoyed it so much he wanted to get more involved.

"It's close to home," he said. "It's kids 15, 16 — that is a very important part of their life. You try to help them. They're kids that want to make it playing hockey. Whether it's major junior or university, it's trying to help them in their path, and I enjoy that."

Les Cantonniers are playing for the Telus Cup for the second time in two years and are the only undefeated team in the tournament.

They will face off against the Thunder Bay Kings at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Asked how he draws on his own experience in hockey to guide the youth on his team, Potvin said the first priority is to have fun.

"For as long as I played hockey, I enjoyed the game," he said. "So that's rule number one is let the kid have fun playing the game, no matter how important it is or how big the game is or the tournament."

"You're hard when you have to [be], but you keep it light when you have to," Potvin added. "We're not afraid to have a couple laughs before the game or even in the pregame speech. They know I'm not a — I wouldn't say nervous. I'm a pretty calm guy, so I think it helps the team."

Asked about the secret to his team's success in the tournament, Potvin said it's partly due to its depth.

"We've got four lines that can play," he said. "We've got six good defence men, so that's important at this calibre. We've got two good goaltenders. ... And the guys are disciplined.