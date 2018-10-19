Ministry seeks input on education reform, sex ed curriculum

The ministry of education is inviting northwestern Ontario residents to have their say as it reviews the province's education system, including the sexual education curriculum.

The province is holding a regional consultation on Friday, Oct. 19, which will be held in the form of a telephone town hall at noon. Registration for the 90-minute telephone consultation is now open on the ministry's website.

Written submissions can also be made through the site, and a second telephone consultation will be held on Nov. 14.

The consultations will also influence decisions on areas such as improving student performance in science, technology engineering and math, standardized testing, the use of technology in classrooms and developing the parents' bill of rights, the website states.