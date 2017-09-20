Feds announce over $3M in funding for Tbaytel to bring high-speed internet to residents of Lappe, Toimela

The federal government is investing nearly $3.2 million in a project lead by a local telecom company to bring high-speed internet to rural communities north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

The funding, announced Thursday by Patty Hajdu, minister of health and member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the minister of rural economic development, will benefit 689 addresses within Lappe and Toimela communities, more specifically covering Gorevale, One Island Lake, Hawkeye Lake and Barnum Lake areas, according to Tbaytel.

"I think bringing the state of the art fibre technology to more homes and businesses in the areas north of the city limits is great for rural Thunder Bay. With more of our region connected, the possibilities are endless for rural residents in these areas. They can participate in the global economy, keep in touch with family and friends, and continue to work and learn from home as well," said Dan Topatigh, president and CEO of Tbaytel, in a press conference Thursday.

The funding for the project, which Topatigh calls shovel ready, is available through the government's Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) rapid response stream. The fund aims to take immediate action to help connect 98 per cent of Canada to high-speed internet by 2026, and to achieve the national target of 100 per cent connectivity by 2030.

Connectivity improvements to contribute to more reliable services

"This is what the Universal Broadband Fund's rapid response stream is all about, helping ready to go projects receive faster approval so construction can start and more communities can be connected," said Hajdu.

"Maybe we'll get more kids connected to school in a way that's reliable, and we'll ensure that those small businesses and individuals that need services delivered through providers over the internet have the confidence that they need to know that they're going to be able to get those services in an efficient and in a reliable way," she continued.

Topatigh credits the government's rapid response stream in allowing his company to prioritize the "shovel ready" area of the region to move quickly to install fibre by the end of 2021.

Tbayel provides an overview of areas which will be included in this upcoming fibre project. Residents in these areas will be sent more information directly via mail regarding when they can expect fibre to their home, according to the Thunder Bay based telecom company. (Tbaytel.net)

"It is important to remember that the territory we serve is massive. It's rugged, it's very isolated, and our investments to bring fibre to more customers cannot be done by Tbaytel alone. It takes strong leadership. It takes a bold vision and great partnerships and new initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund and particularly the rapid response stream," said Topatigh.

During the announcement Thursday, Topatigh said Tbaytel also has its eyes on communities along the northshore of Lake Superior for fibre broadband connectivity investments. He added by the end of this year, 96 per cent of the city of Thunder Bay will have access to broadband technology, along with communities such as Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden, and Keewatin.