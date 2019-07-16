Construction on a new discovery centre and a virtual train ride in the Township of Schreiber is in full swing and is expected to be running next year, thanks in part to a multi-million dollar funding boost from FedNor to help "promote the community and make it a better place to live," the community's mayor says.

"We've been looking at ways to increase people coming to our community and this project on the highway should get people to stop and have a look and hopefully visit our community," Schreiber mayor Dave Hamilton told CBC News.

According to a written release Tuesday, a total of nearly $3.4 million was announced by Patty Hajdu, the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, with $1.67 million to support several local projects in Schreiber, including the town's discovery centre — called the North Shore Express and Discovery Centre — as well as the revitalization of the community's downtown core.

"The [project] downtown ... is to add a pavilion and a splash pad for the kids and playgrounds," Hamilton added.

He said the discovery centre, which will house the town's rail museum and a virtual train ride, along with a visitor information centre, is currently under construction and slated to be completed by end of 2019 and open in spring 2020.

Money will also go toward the township hiring an economic development consultant, according to federal officials.

The projects in Schreiber are expected to help "highlight Schreiber's history as a railway town ... create up to five jobs, launch four new businesses, expand five existing businesses and attract approximately 14,000 new visitors annually to the community," the government release said.

The other $1.7 million announced Tuesday is going to the Superior North Community Futures Development Corporation to "ensure that entrepreneurs looking to start a business or take their existing businesses to the next level find the assistance they need."