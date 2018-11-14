Business owners and residents in Rainy River, Ont., will soon have an economic development officer (EDO) for the next three years thanks to an investment through FedNor's Community Investment Initiative for Northern Ontario.

Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay– ​Rainy River, Don Rusnak, made an announcement on Tuesday that the federal government will invest a total of $270,000 to help the Town of Rainy River and the Townships of Lake of the Woods and Dawson, hire an EDO.

"This investment will enable the partner communities to take charge of their economic future," Rusnak stated in a written release on Tuesday.

The EDO will work with stakeholders and the neighbouring First Nation communities of Big Grassy River and Naongashiing, to help area businesses expand and increase their exports to the U.S. market.

"Thanks to our government's support, the new economic development officer will be able to engage local residents, businesses and volunteers, as well as nearby organizations and First Nations, to determine the most effective means of achieving economic, business and community development for the benefit of local families," Rusnak said.