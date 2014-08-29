FedNor announces $5.3M in funding for Thunder Bay-Superior North programs

FedNor funding for seven projects in Thunder Bay-Superior North will create up to 870 jobs in northern Ontario, the federal government said.

The government is providing a total of $5.3 million to the projects, which is aimed at helping the region recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

FedNor said $1.8 million of the funding will go to Northern Ontario Angels, and support that organization as it continues to expand in the region.

The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre is receiving a total of $1.5 million, which will be spread among three programs:

$1 million for the centre's Business Technology Improvement Fund, which supports small and medium-sized businesses as they adopt digital technologies and e-business solutions.

About $400,000 for the Next Level Program, which will help eligible businesses expand, access new markets, and launch new products.

$160,000 for the innovation centre to help entrepreneurs, businesses, and start-ups recover from COVID-19.

FedNor is also providing $378,000 to Confederation College, to hire an industry liaison and commercial research technician, "to support local and regional applied research and development activities with a focus on advanced manufacturing, forestry and renewable energy."

Another $1.3 million will go to the Centre for Research and Innovation in the Bio-Economy for the development of the Ontario Forest Bio-Products Innovation Network Project.

Finally, $234,000 will go to Dawson Trail Craft Brewery to help the business purchase new equipment, and renovate its brewery and taproom.