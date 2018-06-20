FedNor pledges more than $1M to programs in Thunder Bay region

Canada's federal government is providing more than $1 million to support six initiatives in the Thunder Bay region.

The funding — which is coming through FedNor — was announced Wednesday, and is going to programs that are creating and maintaining jobs, supporting recovery efforts, and boosting economic development and growth in the region.

The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission is receiving $490,500 to support the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. Specifically, the funding will go toward outreach, training, marketing and education activities for employers.

The Red Rock Indian Band will receive just over $262,000 to enhance tourism through the modernization of the Chalet Lodge through improving its electrical, heading, and ventilation systems, and enhancing accessibility.

The Red Rock band will also receive about $25,000 to compete a feasibility study on a possible wild rice cultivation and processing operation.

The Northern Policy Institute will receive $150,000 to collect and assess data on the benefits of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot.

The institute will receive a further $31,500 to hire a youth intern for a one-year period.

Finally, the Township of Nipigon is receiving $96,500 to upgrade and promote its local tourism attractions, including the Edge Arts Studio and Gallery, and the Bridgeview Lookout.

"[Wednesday's] announcement will enhance tourism and further accelerate community economic development and business growth here at home in Northwestern Ontario," said Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu, who made the announcement on behalf of Melanie Joly, minister responsible for FedNor.

"Our government's focus on economic diversification and immigration will support a strong economic recovery that is inclusive, sustainable, and creates good jobs for families throughout Thunder Bay-Superior North," Hajdu said in a statement.