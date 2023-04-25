PSAC workers' nationwide strike brings picket to Thunder Bay's grain terminal

About 60 federal workers in Thunder Bay, Ont. took to the Richardson grain terminal in solidarity with the city's grain inspectors and the ongoing Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) strike on Tuesday.

Picketers set up at both the Water Street and Shipyard Road entrances to the terminal around 7 a.m. to prevent workers from getting through the gates.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada alleges the Canadian Grain Commission has hired private, non-unionized workers to replace the unionized grain inspectors on strike, though a spokesperson for the commission says that is not the case.

"Today, we're sending the message that [hiring replacement workers is] undermining our rights to bargain and it undermines the experience and the depth and breadth of experience of my members," said John Deptuck, who led Tuesday's strike outside the Richardson grain terminal.

Deptuck is a supervising grain inspector with the Canadian Grain Commission in Thunder Bay and vice president of Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 00030.

Tuesday marked day six of the strike. The union says it represents about 230,000 workers across Canada, about 155,000 of which are on strike.

Wage increases, control over telework arrangements, a ban on contracting out work and priority for senior staff in the event of downsizing are the four main outstanding issues in negotiating, according to Treasury Board president Mona Fortier. The Treasury Board is offering workers a 9 per cent wage increase over three years, a total the board says would provide the average employee an extra $6,250 per year and an unspecified bonus.

PSAC was previously asking for a 4.5 per cent wage increase each year for 2021, 2022 and 2023. But national president Chris Aylward said Monday the union has moved down from that 13.5 per cent overall increase. Aylward did not clarify the new demand.

WATCH | Scenes from the picket line in Thunder Bay

PSAC workers picket outside the Richardson grain terminal in Thunder Bay Duration 0:38 About 60 federal workers in Thunder Bay, Ont. took to the Richardson grain terminal in solidarity with the city’s grain inspectors and the ongoing Public Service Alliance of Canada strike on Tuesday. Here's what CBC News observed outside the entrance gates.

While there are fewer than 10 grain inspectors in Thunder Bay, dozens more federal employees came to the picket line in an outpouring of support, Deptuck said.

As of 8:30 a.m., he said one replacement worker crossed the picket line but many others turned their vehicles around.

No replacement workers hired: Canadian Grain Commission

But the head of communications for the Canadian Grain Commission told CBC News that no replacement workers have been hired.

"We support our workers' rights to strike, but at the same time we need to balance that with the need for the grain sector to continue to operate. It's not an ideal situation," Rémi Gosselin said.

About 65 per cent of the Canadian Grain Commission's employees are on strike including most of the country's 140 grain inspectors, he said. Inspection staff not on strike are limited to some managers and inspection specialists.

Contingency plans have been developed to keep grain exports flowing, albeit at a much slower pace, he said.

Grain companies are identifying anticipated priority cargoes, and are using their own in-house staff or third parties to inspect composite grain samples, which will then be turned over to the commission's managers and inspection specialists to provide final inspection, Gosselin explained.

The federal government has committed to introduce legislation by the end of 2023 to prohibit the use of replacement workers in federally-regulated sectors. British Columbia and Quebec are the only provinces in Canada that currently prohibit employers from using replacement workers during a strike or lockout.

"It's time for the government to stop talking and start walking the walk," Deptuck said.

His hope is to create as much disruption as possible in order to send a message to Ottawa.

"[The government has] an opportunity to do this fairly. They have an opportunity to end this [at] the bargaining table. They have an opportunity to respect workers' rights by not bringing in replacement workers following through with their legislation," he said.

"I'm gonna hold this line as long as I have to. If I have to pitch a tent, we're gonna stay here."