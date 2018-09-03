OPP seek federal offender believed to be travelling through northwestern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say they're looking for a federal offender on a Canada-wide warrant believed to be passing through northwestern Ontario.

Ronald Countryman, 57, breached his parole and may be travelling west from Sault Ste. Marie to Winnipeg, police said in a written release, adding that officials believe he is attempting to escape capture.

Countryman is serving a 10-year sentence for impaired driving, operating a vehicle while disqualified from driving and possession of stolen property. Police said he also has five previous federal sentences.

The OPP said he is known to frequent food banks and shelters.

Countryman is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall and weighing just under 200 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information is being asked to contact the OPP's repeat offender parole enforcement squad or Crime Stoppers.