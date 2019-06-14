Thunder Bay has been selected to take part in a new immigration pilot project, which the federal government hopes will attract people who can offset a Canada-wide decrease in available workers.

The city is the only community in the northwest selected as part of the 11 for the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. They'll receive a range of supports so they can help test the model, which, if successful, will then be rolled out to other Canadian cities.

Four other cities in the northeast were also named to the pilot, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Timmins.

In a media release issued Friday, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said the pilot is based on a similar program that was tested in Atlantic Canada.

"The equation is quite simple," Hussen said in a statement. "Attracting and retaining newcomers with the needed skills

equals a recipe for success for Canada's rural and northern communities."

In the release, the government said rural Canada's available workforce has decreased due to the country's aging population and drop in birth rates.

Under the pilot, the participating communities and federal government will work together over the summer to identify candidates for permanent residence, who could start arriving in the communities in 2020.