Thunder Bay, Ont., selected for federal immigration pilot project
Thunder Bay is the only northwestern Ontario community selected to take part in a new immigration pilot project, which the federal government hopes will attract people who can offset a Canada-wide decrease in available workers.

Pilot aims to attract people to rural, northern communities to help with labour shortage

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen announced the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday. Thunder Bay, along with four other northeastern Ontario communities, are among the 11 chosen to take part. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The city is the only community in the northwest selected as part of the 11 for the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. They'll receive a range of supports so they can help test the model, which, if successful, will then be rolled out to other Canadian cities.

Four other cities in the northeast were also named to the pilot, including Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay and Timmins.

In a media release issued Friday, Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen said the pilot is based on a similar program that was tested in Atlantic Canada.

"The equation is quite simple," Hussen said in a statement. "Attracting and retaining newcomers with the needed skills
equals a recipe for success for Canada's rural and northern communities."

In the release, the government said rural Canada's available workforce has decreased due to the country's aging population and drop in birth rates.

Under the pilot, the participating communities and federal government will work together over the summer to identify candidates for permanent residence, who could start arriving in the communities in 2020.

