Federal government announces funding hike for the Telus Cup

The Telus Cup in Thunder Bay has drawn some big crowds over the past week, in part from a funding boost announced by the federal government.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patty Hajdu unveiled $25,000 in FedNor funding on Friday to assist the Thunder Bay Kings hockey club in drawing wider audiences to the event.

"The money is going to support signage, marketing costs, promotions, digital marketing — really letting people know [...] how to get tickets and how to be part of this incredible event," she said, at the Fort William Gardens concourse.

Hajdu added that FedNor is a significant driver of economic development in northwestern Ontario, having secured an additional $62 million over the past few years to help create middle-class jobs in the north.

Michael Power, president of the Thunder Bay Kings and Telus Cup chairman said the "spill-off" from the investment has allowed the organization to purchase over 4,300 meals for the players over the course of the week.

"The economic return for our community will be felt not only this week, but for weeks to come," he said.

Barry Reynard from the Hockey Canada Board of Directors, took the podium to say the funding boost will "create community pride," and will contribute to the legacy the Cup will leave behind in the city.

Power said the event has so far sold over 20,000 tickets.

The gold medal game will be televised nationally on Sunday.