Marathon gets federal funds for waterfront and business centre

Residents of Marathon, Ont., will soon have a spruced-up waterfront area thanks to new federal funding announced Monday.

The $1.1 million is also paying for a new business centre in the town's seniors complex, Peninsula Manor.

The new waterfront fixtures will include stairs, picnic tables, three docks, a fish-cleaning station, and a safety refuge station, according to a government news release – all of which will allow Marathon to restart its annual fishing derby.

Tenants of the business complex will offer services to the residents of Peninsula Manor, it said, and a common area will allow for health, recreation, and education programming and access to social services.

The investment will help Marathon build and diversify its economy, according to Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu.

"Obviously the seniors facility is important to Marathon to keep people in the region," she said, "and of course it will result in employment for people in terms of the supports that are available for seniors."



The waterfront upgrades will help draw tourists to the town, she said.



Hajdu praised the town for integrating the business centre in the senior's complex because she said it will increase visibility and traffic for the manor.

