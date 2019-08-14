The federal government has pledged nearly $17M over the next decade to Anishinabek Employment and Training Services (AET), as a way to help members of their partnering First Nation communities "work toward closing the employment, earning and skills gaps between First Nations and non-Indigenous people."

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Patty Hajdu made the announcement on Monday at the Waverly Library in Thunder Bay, Ont.

"AETS has been around for over 20 years ... so over the next 10 years, we are working with a 17 million dollar pot to help the citizens in the nine communities that we serve," AETS executive director, John DeGiacomo told CBC News.

He said this 10 year funding agreement allows the organization the flexibility to work with various sectors and employers to help them with their training needs.

"In order for us to work with sectors, it often is that they're not short term solutions, they are long term solutions needed," he added. "So this 10 year funding allows us to ... work with different sectors with solutions that require a lot more time and effort. It's good news."

Thanks to the $16,947,730 funding, DiGiacomo said the organization will also be able to help work with more employers and more partners to help provide education, training and other relevant services to increase employment.