Federal government funds 2 projects to improve water quality in northwestern Ontario

Residents in the Kenora, Ont., region will soon be able to see an improvement in their water quality as the federal government has announced $480,000 in funding for two projects as part of the Lake Winnipeg Basin Program.

"As northerners who enjoy being around lakes, we very much appreciate northwestern Ontario's abundance of freshwater," Kenora riding MP Bob Nault stated in a written release on Wednesday.

Approximately $250,000 will go to the Lake of the Woods Water Sustainability Foundation which will help to develop a water coordination program that strengthens collaboration between organizations working on nutrient reduction for the Lake of the Woods Basin.

The rest of the funding will help establish a Grand Council Treaty #3 Watershed Management Plan, which will help protect water in each of the 28 communities of Treaty #3 Territory.

"I'm extremely pleased to see Grand Council Treaty #3 and the Lake of the Woods Sustainability Foundation being recognized for their dedication and expertise to preserve and protect the health of our fresh water supply," Nault said.

"These preservation effort will help bolster our economy, protect the environment, and ensure that future generations can enjoy our many beautiful lakes."