A group of students from St. Patrick High School in Thunder Bay, Ont., are taking the lessons learned from their social justice curriculum and organizing a pancake breakfast fundraiser to support children and women fleeing from domestic violence.

Grade 12 students, Camaryn Gregory, Lizzie Brock and Olivia Boake Yeomans said they were "given a project to do something with social justice in [their] religion class" when they decided they wanted to "make an impact and help people" in our community.

"So we took on the idea of helping the Faye Peterson House, which helps local woman and children who are fleeing domestic situations," Gregory said on Monday on the CBC's Superior Morning, "so we're having a pancake breakfast ... and we're holding that at the Towne Place Suites by Marriott over by Superstore on December 9."

"I think it was really important for our group to pick a cause that we all believed in and so we all decided that the women and children shelter would be the best place, so we researched the options and that's how we discovered the Faye Peterson House," Yeomans added.

'Most rewarding part'

With Christmas approaching in just a few weeks, Yeomans said the group wanted the women and children at the shelter to be able to "open something under the tree on Christmas and know that someone is watching over them and cares for them."

"I think that'll be the most rewarding part."

Brock said the idea of a pancake breakfast fundraiser came up when the group was trying to think of ways they could raise the most money.

"We thought, what if we have a bake sale?" Brock explained, "but then we thought, bake sales don't really get a whole lot of money, and especially if it's just a bake sale by donation. So we thought, what if we have like a breakfast or a sit-down something?"

After checking out a few places around the community, she said the group chose the Marriott as the venue for the breakfast fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 or you can check out the Pancake Breakfast Facebook page for contact information.

The three students said they also wrote proposal letters asking for donations for a raffle and "found people that were obviously very generous." They ended up with some big prizes like a snow blower and a 50-inch television.

"They really believed in this cause ... [and] they provided us with all the big-ticket items and I think that's what is going to draw in a lot of people," Yeomans said.

"It's really exciting."

The buffet-style pancake breakfast fundraiser will take place on Sunday, December 9 from 9 a.m. till noon at the Towne Place Suites by Marriott.

Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door or by contacting one of the students through the Pancake Breakfast Facebook page.