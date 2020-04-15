1 person dead after pickup truck collides with transport on Hwy. 17, east of Marathon

One person is dead after a pickup truck collided with a transport truck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 17, about 60 kilometres east of Marathon.

The collision occurred around 1 p.m. April 14, when a westbound pickup struck tractor trailer unit heading east, Ontario Provincial Police said in a written release Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Fire departments and emergency medical services from both White River and Marathon responded to the call, and are assisting police as they continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

OPP said the technical traffic collision investigation (TTCI) unit and scenes of crime officer (SOCO) also attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

Highway 17 was closed completely for approximately nine hours but was reopened late Tuesday night, police said.