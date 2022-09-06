49-year-old Thunder Bay man dead after UTV collision

A Thunder Bay man is dead after an off-road vehicle crash north of the city.

Provincial police said officers were contacted about the incident on Friday evening on Decourcey Lake Road off Highway 527 north of Thunder Bay.

Police said the utility terrain vehicle side-by-side rolled over, causing extensive injuries to the driver and passenger.

The driver, who has been identified as 49-year-old George Decorte, died before help could arrive.

The passenger was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be not life threatening.

Police said the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, but said helmets and seatbelts must be worn when operating a side-by-side vehicle, and that the vehicle must be plated and insured.