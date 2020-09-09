Skip to Main Content
Snowmobile crash in Armstrong leaves one dead

A 23-year-old from Armstrong was killed in a snowmobile crash earlier this week.
A 23-year-old was pronounced dead Thursday at the scene of a snowmobile crash in Armstrong, provincial police say.

Provincial police said the incident happened on Thursday near Trail Lake Road in Armstrong.

The OPP said the vehicle went off the trail and struck a tree. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as James Kwandebance.

Police continue to investigate the collision and an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted this week.

