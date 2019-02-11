An 18-year-old man from northwestern Ontario has died on Sunday morning after a collision involving a snowmobile, according to Thunder Bay Police Service.

Police said officers were dispatched to a field in the area of Boulter Road and John Street Road in the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge at around 3:44 a.m. on March 17 for a single vehicle collision involving a snowmobile.

According to a written release on Monday, the investigation revealed that the 18-year-old was travelling in a northbound direction across a field when it collided with a large row of hay bales.

Police said the man died as a result of his injuries sustained in the collision.

The Thunder Bay Police Traffic Unit attended the scene and gathered evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police said they have notified the next of kin but are withholding the identify of the victim at the request of the family.