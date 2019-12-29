1 person dead after single vehicle collision Wednesday on Hwy 105 near Ear Falls, Ont.

One person is dead after a single vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on Highway 105, north of Chicago Point Road, near Ear Falls in northwestern Ontario.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., a southbound van left the road and struck several trees, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated in a written release Thursday.

Officers from the Red Lake/Ear Falls OPP detachments responded to the call, while off-duty Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel arrived on scene shortly after the collision.

The lone occupant of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The OPP, with assistance from the Ear Falls Fire Department, are continuing to investigate the collision.

Police said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin have been notified.