89-year-old woman killed in south side Thunder Bay, Ont., motor vehicle collision

Thunder Bay police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that resulted in the death of an 89-year-old woman on Monday night.

Police said the collision occurred at the intersection of Arthur Street and Syndicate Avenue at about 8 p.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the two-vehicle collision, and found one vehicle pinned between a light pole and a minivan.

The driver of the pinned vehicle was trapped inside, and firefighters worked to extract her. She was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died.

The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any significant injuries, police said.

The deceased woman has been identified, but her name is not being released out of respect for her family.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.