Two people were killed when a transport truck collided with an SUV east of Thunder Bay on Monday evening, OPP said.

Police said the crash occurred just after 6 p.m., near Pearl Road 5 in Shuniah.

Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound SUV attempted to make a left turn into a rest stop, when it was struck from behind by a transport truck. The SUV then collided with a westbound pickup.

The two occupants of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The four occupants of the pickup were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the transport was uninjured, police said.

The collision closed a stretch of Highway 11/17 for about eight hours. The investigation continues.