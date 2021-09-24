Minnesota man killed in northwestern Ontario motor vehicle collision

A 68-year-old man from Minnesota was killed in a motor vehicle collision in northwestern Ontario on Thursday morning.

Dryden OPP were dispatched to the scene on Highway 17 in Southworth Township at about 10:45 a.m.

Investigation revealed a westbound pickup truck lost control and struck an eastbound tractor trailer unit.

The male driver, identified as Kirk Vadnais, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the pickup, also from Minnesota, was flown to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

No other injuries were reported.

A section of Highway 17 was closed for much of Thursday due to the investigation, but was fully reopened just after 11 p.m.