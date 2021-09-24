Minnesota man killed in northwestern Ontario motor vehicle collision
A 68-year-old man from Minnesota was killed in a motor vehicle collision in northwestern Ontario on Thursday morning.
Crash occurred on Highway 17 Thursday morning
Dryden OPP were dispatched to the scene on Highway 17 in Southworth Township at about 10:45 a.m.
Investigation revealed a westbound pickup truck lost control and struck an eastbound tractor trailer unit.
The male driver, identified as Kirk Vadnais, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female passenger in the pickup, also from Minnesota, was flown to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.
No other injuries were reported.
A section of Highway 17 was closed for much of Thursday due to the investigation, but was fully reopened just after 11 p.m.