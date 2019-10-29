Fatal collision involving pedestrian closes Highway 11/17 west of Thunder Bay

One person is dead after an early Tuesday morning collision involving a pedestrian on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

Provincial police said the crash happened on Highway 11/17 west of Fraser Road at about 5:20 a.m.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident.

The highway is closed between Mapleward Road and Jelly Road, as well as at Highway 130 and Twin City Crossroads.

Police are asking motorists to use Highway 102 instead.