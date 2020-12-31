1 dead, several others injured after crash on Highway 11/17

One person was killed and several others were injured when two vehicles crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Thunder Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

Provincial police said a tractor trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a head-on collision on Highway 11/17 in Pearl.

Police said 25-year-old Mandeep Singh Sohi of Brampton was pronounced dead. Police said several others were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The highway had been closed in both directions between Highway 587 and Pearl but has since reopened.

The OPP's technical traffic collision investigation unit, as well as the police's forensic identification unit, are investigating the incident.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash is urged to contact the OPP.