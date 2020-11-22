Skip to Main Content
Driver charged with drunk driving after fatal highway crash near Fort Frances
A 27-year-old woman from Chapple is facing drunk driving charges after an over overnight single-vehicle highway crash killed a a man in the passenger seat.

Provincial police say 27-year-old Matthew Parise of Rainy River was killed in a crash on Highway 11/71 west of Fort Frances late Saturday night. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Provincial police said a pickup truck was heading west on Highway 11/71 in Alberton Township when the driver lost control and went into the ditch on Saturday just before midnight.

The passenger, 27-year-old Matthew Parise of Rainy River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the truck was taken to a Fort Frances hospital for medical treatment.

She has been charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving. The 27-year-old is being held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The highway was closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted. It has since reopened. 

