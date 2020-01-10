Fatal crash closes Highway 11/17 west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

A fatal crash has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway west of Thunder Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police posted on Twitter that two tractor trailers were involved in the collision, which happened late Thursday night west of Highway 102 in the Sistonens Corners area.

The highway is closed between Highway 102 and the Highway 11 junction in Shabaqua, according to the province's 511 service.

Police said there is no timeline for when the highway will reopen.