OPP investigating fatal crash on Highway 11/17 in Thunder Bay

One person is dead and another was taken to hospital after a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 11/17 in Thunder Bay, Ont., according to provincial police.

OPP in the northwestern Ontario city said they're investigating the fatal collision that occurred on the highway between Oliver Road and the Harbour Expressway.

Police said a southbound vehicle collided with a northbound automobile at approximately 6:55 a.m. on Oct. 17.

According to a written release on Wednesday from police, the driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, OPP said.

The Thunder Bay Expressway was closed during the investigation but was re-opened at approximately 12:45 p.m.