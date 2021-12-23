Thunder Bay woman dead after Highway 17 crash west of Shabaqua

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay woman is dead after a two-vehicle highway crash on Tuesday.

Provincial police said the incident happened in the afternoon on Highway 17 west of Shabaqua.

Police said the collision involved an eastbound commercial vehicle and a westbound passenger car.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

The commercial vehicle driver is a 64-year-old man from Waldhof, near Dryden.

The OPP's highway safety division and traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation.