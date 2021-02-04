One dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 west of Thunder Bay

One person was killed in a head-on highway crash west of Thunder Bay on Wednesday.

Provincial police said the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Highway 17, about four kilometres west of Upsala.

A pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle were involved, with the driver of the SUV pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the truck were treated for what police described as minor injuries.

Police have identified 47-year-old Ravindrakumar Naik, from Sioux Lookout, as the victim.

The highway was closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted. Police are asking anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash to contact the OPP.