Child's body found inside fire-damaged home in Greenstone

The body of a child has been found inside a Greenstone home where a fire broke out last week.

Provincial police said emergency services were called to a fire at a home on Cyr Way, in the Geraldton area, on the evening of March 11.

Police said there were nine people inside the home at the time, with eight of them able to escape. Initial search efforts to rescue a two-year-child were unsuccessful, and police confirmed the body was later found in the home.

The body will be transported to Thunder Bay for a post-mortem examination, police added.

An adult male was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The fire is being investigated by provincial police and the Office of the Fire Marshal. The fire marshal's office said two investigators, a supervisor and an Emergency Preparedness & Response Unit specialist have been assigned to the investigation.