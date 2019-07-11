Fatal fire in Thunder Bay, Ont., under investigation

The Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fire in a south-side Thunder Bay, Ont., home that left one person dead on Thursday.

A passerby reported the fire in the Bethune Street home shortly before 3:20 a.m.

Responding firefighters from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue found one person inside the structure, and they were taken to hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

No further information on the victim was provided on Thursday. However, the home is up for sale, and nobody was known to be living in it at the time of the fire.

Cause not yet determined

Fire investigator Andrea Gaynor said how the deceased came to be inside the home is under investigation by Thunder Bay police.

Gaynor said she expected the on-site portion of the investigation to wrap up Thursday. However, it could be some time before a cause is determined.

"What we have to do is certainly go through all the fire debris," she said. "We're looking for any sources of ignition, we're looking for the fuel source, and reading the fire patterns as to why fire travels from one area to another."

"And then, we have to take exhibits, we send them into the Centre for Forensic Science."

That process could take two to three months, and then the fire marshal's office will write a report, Gaynor said.