1 dead after Friday night crash on Thunder Bay Expressway

A 29-year-old has died after a highway crash in Thunder Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of the Thunder Bay Expressway and Oliver Road just after 11 p.m. Friday, provincial police said in a news release.

Police said a vehicle travelling east crashed into the back of a transport truck. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died. Police have not publicly named the driver.

A 23-year-old driver of the transport had minor injuries, police added.

The collision remains under investigation, with the provincial police force's traffic incident management enforcement unit involved, along with a technical collision investigator and reconstructionist.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours but reopened on Saturday.