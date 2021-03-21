1 dead after two-vehicle crash involving snowplow on northwestern Ontario highway
Provincial police said the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 584, about 35 kilometres north of the Highway 11 junction.
Nadine Roussy, 47, of Nakina, was pronounced dead at the scene
One person was killed after a head-on highway collision involving a snowplow.
Provincial police said the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 584, about 35 kilometres north of the Highway 11 junction in the Greenstone area.
Police said a passenger vehicle and a snowplow were involved in the crash.
The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as 47-year-old Nadine Roussy of Nakina, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the snowplow was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.