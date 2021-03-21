1 dead after two-vehicle crash involving snowplow on northwestern Ontario highway

One person was killed after a head-on highway collision involving a snowplow.

Provincial police said the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 584, about 35 kilometres north of the Highway 11 junction in the Greenstone area.

Police said a passenger vehicle and a snowplow were involved in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as 47-year-old Nadine Roussy of Nakina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the snowplow was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.