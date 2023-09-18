2 dead following crash near Shabaqua, Ont., highway partially reopens

Two people are dead and two others have been sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 11/17 on Sunday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police responded to the crash within the Township of Shabaqua around 4 a.m. The collision involved two commercial vehicles, police said in media release Sunday night.

Traffic was at a standstill following the crash, as the highway was shut down near Finmark Road for over 12 hours.

OPP said one lane reopened on the stretch of highway late last night. Traffic control is in place, and eastbound and westbound traffic will be alternated through.

Police asked for patience as countless vehicles lined up along the highway, including dozens of transport trucks.

OPP traffic units and collision reconstructionists are carrying out an investigation into the crash.

More information and updates about the road closure can be found online through Ontario 511.