One dead after vehicle collides with parked transport on highway east of Thunder Bay

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle collided with a transport parked on the side of a highway.

Provincial police said officers responded to the collision just after 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 11/17 west of Superior Shores Road in Shuniah.

Police said the eastbound vehicle struck the tractor trailer unit, which was parked on the westbound shoulder of the highway.

The lone occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Dylan Vaudrin. The occupant of the parked transport was not injured.

The highway was closed for about four hours while police conducted an investigation at the scene.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.