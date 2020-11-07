OPP investigating fatal Highway 11/17 crash in Nipigon

A highway crash in Nipigon claimed the life of a 34-year-old from Mississauga.

Provincial police said the collision happened around 7 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 11/17 near the Nipigon OPP detachment.

Police said an eastbound passenger vehicle and a westbound tractor trailer collided.

The lone occupant of the passenger vehicle, Brian Joseph Saude, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer were not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours while the collision was investigated. It was reopened early Monday morning.

Police said the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.